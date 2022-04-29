Showers and thunderstorms tonight, severe weather possible Saturday

Southerly winds brought in milder air today as high temperatures reached the 50s,60s, and 70s. Winds will continue to be out of the south heading into tonight, becoming breezy with gusts of up to 30 mph. Rain and thunderstorms will be likely tonight ahead of a low-pressure system to our southwest. Low temperatures will fall into the 50s.
On Saturday, the low-pressure system will travel north, bringing additional showers and thunderstorms to the Coulee Region. High temperatures will be near 60 degrees with southerly winds gusting up to 30 mph. Rainfall totals of a quarter to a half inch are possible, with isolated spots approaching 1 inch. There is a chance of severe weather, mainly south of I-90, from midday through 7 p.m.. The main threats will be heavy rain, lightning, strong winds, and hail. An isolated tornado can't be ruled out. We will continue to monitor the trends and provide updates. Showers and thunderstorms linger into Saturday night, but the severe weather threat will have ended.