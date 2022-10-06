Showers, crisp air and gusty winds following a cold front that gives us more of a fall feel

If you've been looking forward to more fall weather, then you're in for a treat. Thursday is the day! We will see a cold front bringing us a good mix-up in the forecast.
Thursday will start with temps in the 50s across the area with light winds from the south. A cold front will push through the Coulee Region toward 8-10a.m. Thursday that will start by giving us some isolated showers with an embedded rumble of thunder possible.
Rainfall totals won't add up to much, ranging 0-1/4". After those brief isolated showers, you can expect winds to pick up from the north. Wind gusts could even reach 30mph at times on Thursday. Those northerly winds will also give us ...READ MORE.