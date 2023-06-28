Showers return, but poor air quality lingers

Showers have entered the Coulee Region for our Wednesday morning. Most steady rain Wednesday morning will be south of I-90, but isolated showers north of I-90 will still bring us some sprinkles! Highs will be in the mid 80s.
For the rest of your Wednesday, you can expect on and off showers possible, mainly in the afternoon with a few storms possibly becoming severe in the evening. Between rain, we may even see some sunshine. Another threat ruining our day will be the poor air quality. Air Quality Alerts for ...READ MORE.