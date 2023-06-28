 Skip to main content
...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CDT THURSDAY...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources continues an Air
Quality Advisory for Particulates from wildfire smoke...in effect
until noon CDT Thursday.

Smoke originating from Canadian wildfires has spread from north to
south impacting PM2.5 concentrations at the surface. We expect this
situation to remain highly dynamic over the coming days.

Concentrations of Particulates may approach or exceed unhealthy
standards. At this level of Particulates exposure, members of
sensitive groups may experience health effects. The general public is
not likely to be affected.

At this time, we anticipate the eastern half of Wisconsin to see the
heaviest surface smoke through the episode, from noon today through
noon Wednesday currently appearing to be the timing of heaviest
impact. The AQI will likely range from the UNHEALTHY to VERY
UNHEALTHY categories east of the local area.

For additional information...please visit Wisconsin DNR Air quality
Web site at http://dnr.wi.gov/topic/airquality

Showers return, but poor air quality lingers

Showers have entered the Coulee Region for our Wednesday morning. Most steady rain Wednesday morning will be south of I-90, but isolated showers north of I-90 will still bring us some sprinkles! Highs will be in the mid 80s.

For the rest of your Wednesday, you can expect on and off showers possible, mainly in the afternoon with a few storms possibly becoming severe in the evening. Between rain, we may even see some sunshine. Another threat ruining our day will be the poor air quality. Air Quality Alerts for ...READ MORE.

