Showers return Thursday, big warm-up in store for next week

It was a wonderful Wednesday as high pressure brought plentiful sunshine and temperatures in the 60s. Expect clouds to be on the increase tonight ahead of our next weather maker, a low-pressure system to our southwest. That low-pressure will track northeast and will bring rainfall to the Coulee Region on Thursday afternoon, mainly along and south of I-90. The rain continues to stick around through Friday. 

