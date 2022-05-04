It was a wonderful Wednesday as high pressure brought plentiful sunshine and temperatures in the 60s. Expect clouds to be on the increase tonight ahead of our next weather maker, a low-pressure system to our southwest. That low-pressure will track northeast and will bring rainfall to the Coulee Region on Thursday afternoon, mainly along and south of I-90. The rain continues to stick around through Friday.
Showers return Thursday, big warm-up in store for next week
- Miller Hyatt
Miller Hyatt
Weekend Meteorologist / Reporter
-
- Updated
- 0
Miller Hyatt
Weekend Meteorologist / Reporter
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today