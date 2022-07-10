The weekend came to a close with highs in the 70s and 80s across the Coulee Region. It felt humid outside because of the dewpoint's noticeable increase. In some parts of the region, there were isolated showers and thunderstorms. Another wave of showers and thunderstorms is expected to arrive tonight as a cold front swings through. The severe weather threat is low, however small hail cannot be ruled out. Winds from the southwest will also be gusty. More showers and thunderstorms are possible on Monday afternoon.
Showers, thunderstorms to usher in the new week
- Miller Hyatt
Miller Hyatt
Weekend Meteorologist / Reporter
- Updated
Miller Hyatt
Weekend Meteorologist / Reporter
