Showers, warmer temperatures on tap for the weekend

Cloudy skies and isolated showers made for a gloomy end to the week. Temperatures were in the 50s and 60s.
Tonight, scattered showers are expected. A rumble of thunder is possible, but severe weather is not expected. Temperatures will drop into the 40s and 50s.
On Saturday morning, there may be some fog in some areas, but it will disappear quickly. Expect some showers and a mostly cloudy sky. The highs will be warmer, with some places seeing 70s. Saturday night is expected to be mostly cloudy with a few showers. A rumble of thunder is possible, but severe weather is not expected. The lows will be in the 40s and 50s.