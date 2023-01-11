Slick roads to start Wednesday, then temps fall back toward average

There have been a few reports of slide offs and jack-knifed semis in Southeast MN on Wednesday morning, but all of the Coulee Region has or will see a few more freezing rain/drizzle showers until our mid-morning hours.
These will lead to slick roads through much of the morning until temps slowly increase and the sun comes out. Otherwise, expect a decrease in clouds on Wednesday after precip chances taper off. Highs will even be capable of reaching the mid to upper 30s.
Wednesday night will bring ...READ MORE.