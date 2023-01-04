 Skip to main content
Snow and fog to create travel headaches across the Coulee Region

An upper-level low pressure system is continuing to bring wintry precipitation to the Coulee Region. Light snow is expected this evening through Thursday morning. Freezing drizzle can't be ruled out. Up to 2 inches of snow is expected, with higher amounts expected north of I-90. Drive carefully, as slippery stretches are possible. Patchy fog is also expected through Thursday morning, resulting in limited visibility.

