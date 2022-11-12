Snow, below-average temperatures in the forecast

It was a cold start to the weekend, with high temperatures in the 30s for most locations. Light snow fell across the region. We actually had some graupel mixed in as well.
A few flurries will be possible before midnight. Temperatures will drop tonight into the teens and lower 20s.
Expect partly cloudy skies Sunday as we wrap up the weekend. Temperatures will continue to be cold, with highs only topping out in the 30s. Sunday night will be mostly cloudy, with temperatures dipping into the teens and twenties.