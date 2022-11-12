 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Snow, below-average temperatures in the forecast

  • Updated
  • 0

It was a cold start to the weekend, with high temperatures in the 30s for most locations. Light snow fell across the region. We actually had some graupel mixed in as well.

A few flurries will be possible before midnight. Temperatures will drop tonight into the teens and lower 20s.

Expect partly cloudy skies Sunday as we wrap up the weekend. Temperatures will continue to be cold, with highs only topping out in the 30s. Sunday night will be mostly cloudy, with temperatures dipping into the teens and twenties.

Find out when accumulating snow is possible

Have a story idea? Let us know here

Tags

Recommended for you