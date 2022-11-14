Snow chances and cold temps on cue for Winter Weather Awareness Week

The weekend gave us a few flurries and very chilly temps. The new week will give us near the same as we get into Monday.
Snow showers are in the forecast area early Monday, mainly west of the Mississippi and north of I-90. However, a few snow showers will be possible as we make our way into Monday afternoon.
With these slight chances of snow showers, we could see 0-1" of snow across the Coulee Region on Monday. Higher totals will be possible north of I-90 and west of the Mississippi. Most impacts will be ...READ MORE.