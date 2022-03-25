Snow ends tonight, arctic air settles in for the weekend

An arctic cold front associated with a low pressure brought rain, snow, and gusty winds this afternoon. High temperatures were in the 30s and 40s. Evaporative cooling led to a transition to all snow. The snow is expected to end by midnight.
Snowfall accumulations of up to half an inch are expected, with the higher totals associated with stronger snow bands. The roads are warm, so expect accumulation mainly on grassy surfaces.
A Wind Advisory is in effect through this evening. Northwest winds could gust up to 50 mph. This, along with bands of snow, could cause limited visibility at times.