Snow ends tonight, arctic air settles in for the weekend

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The National Weather Service in La Crosse WI has issued a Flood
Warning for the following rivers in Wisconsin...

Black River Near Galesville affecting Trempealeau and La Crosse
Counties.

For the Black River...including Neillsville, Black River Falls,
Galesville...Minor flooding is forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional river and weather information is available at
www.weather.gov/lacrosse.

The next statement will be issued Saturday morning at 630 AM CDT.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT TO SUNDAY MORNING...
...REPLACES RIVER FLOOD WATCH...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Black River Near Galesville.

* WHEN...From late tonight to Sunday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, Flooding mainly impacts wildlands and
agricultural pasture land. However the approach to the south end
of the County Road VV Bridge over the Black River may be flooded.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 5:00 PM CDT Friday the stage was 11.4 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
late tonight to a crest of 12.1 feet tomorrow morning. It
will then fall below flood stage tomorrow evening.
- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
- Flood History...No available flood history.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Northwest winds around 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

* WHERE...Richland, Vernon, La Crosse, Crawford and Grant
Counties.

* WHEN...Until 10 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Snow ends tonight, arctic air settles in for the weekend

  • Updated
  • 0

An arctic cold front associated with a low pressure brought rain, snow, and gusty winds this afternoon. High temperatures were in the 30s and 40s. Evaporative cooling led to a transition to all snow. The snow is expected to end by midnight. 

Snowfall accumulations of up to half an inch are expected, with the higher totals associated with stronger snow bands. The roads are warm, so expect accumulation mainly on grassy surfaces. 

A Wind Advisory is in effect through this evening. Northwest winds could gust up to 50 mph. This, along with bands of snow, could cause limited visibility at times. 

Find out what weather to expect this weekend

Tags

Recommended for you