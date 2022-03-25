Snow ends tonight, but gusty winds will continue into Saturday

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...The Flood Watch continues for the following rivers in Wisconsin...

Black River Near Galesville affecting Trempealeau and La Crosse
zones.

Yellow River at Necedah affecting Juneau County.

For the Black River...including Neillsville, Black River Falls,
Galesville...flooding is possible.
For the Yellow River...including Necedah...flooding is possible.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Residents and those with interests near the river should monitor
rising water levels and be prepared for possible flood warnings.

Additional river and weather information is available at
www.weather.gov/lacrosse.

&&


...FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT TO SUNDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Flooding is possible.

* WHERE...Black River Near Galesville.

* WHEN...From late tonight to Sunday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, Flooding mainly impacts wildlands and
agricultural pasture land. However the approach to the south end
of the County Road VV Bridge over the Black River may be flooded.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:00 AM CDT Friday the stage was 10.2 feet.
- Forecast...Flood stage may be reached late tonight.
- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
expected.

* WHERE...La Crosse, Vernon, Crawford, Richland and Grant
Counties.

* WHEN...Until 10 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow showers will develop this afternoon.
Brief, locally stronger wind gusts may accompany the more
intense bursts of snow, leading to sudden, significant
visibility reductions.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Snow ends tonight, but gusty winds will continue into Saturday

