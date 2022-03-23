Snow enters the mix

Yesterday’s rainfall accumulation was under an inch with another quarter of an inch since midnight. As light rain showers continue this morning, temperatures are chilly within the 30s. Patchy fog has also developed and is creating reduced visibility. Grab the layers and take it slow on the roads this morning.
The low pressure system, creating this soggy forecast, will head towards Lake Michigan today. By this afternoon, western Wisconsin will end up on the backside of this system. Colder air will fill in and keep temperatures within the 30s