...The National Weather Service in La Crosse WI has issued a Flood
Watch for the following rivers in Wisconsin...

Black River at Black River Falls affecting Jackson County.

Black River Near Galesville affecting Trempealeau and La Crosse
zones.

.Heavy rains combined with frozen soils may result in river flooding
along the Black River.

For the Black River...including Neillsville, Black River Falls,
Galesville...flooding is possible.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Residents and those with interests near the river should monitor
rising water levels and be prepared for possible flood warnings.

Additional river and weather information is available at
www.weather.gov/lacrosse.

The next statement will be issued Wednesday morning before 1100 AM
CDT.

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE FRIDAY NIGHT TO LATE SUNDAY
EVENING...

* WHAT...Flooding is possible.

* WHERE...Black River Near Galesville.

* WHEN...From late Friday night to late Sunday evening.

* IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, Flooding mainly impacts wildlands and
agricultural pasture land. However the approach to the south end
of the County Road VV Bridge over the Black River may be flooded.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:00 PM CDT Tuesday the stage was 7.8 feet.
- Forecast...Flood stage may be reached early Saturday morning.
- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

Snow enters the mix

  • Updated
Yesterday’s rainfall accumulation was under an inch with another quarter of an inch since midnight. As light rain showers continue this morning, temperatures are chilly within the 30s. Patchy fog has also developed and is creating reduced visibility. Grab the layers and take it slow on the roads this morning.

The low pressure system, creating this soggy forecast, will head towards Lake Michigan today. By this afternoon, western Wisconsin will end up on the backside of this system. Colder air will fill in and keep temperatures within the 30s

Here is a look at when this system will exit...

