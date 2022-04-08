Snow continues to fly this morning with temperatures in the 20s and 30s across the Coulee Region. Coverage will lessen heading towards noon, but a few raindrops or snowflakes aren't out of the question going into the afternoon. Additional snowfall accumulations look to be less than half an inch, mainly on cold, grassy areas. High temperatures will remain chilly, near 40 degrees. Brisk winds will continue as the low pressure tracks east of the Coulee Region.
Snow lingers today, Sunny Saturday on tap
Miller Hyatt
Miller Hyatt
Weekend Meteorologist / Reporter
- Updated
Miller Hyatt
Weekend Meteorologist / Reporter
