Snow to mix in with rain as temps fall overnight

From Meteorologist Matt Schaefer:
There hasn't been a lot of precipitation so far, but there's still plenty of moisture available to the low pressure system slowly moving through Wisconsin to continue chances for the next few days.
Low temperatures will bottom out in the mid 30s in the valleys tonight, which is plenty cold enough for snowflakes to form. Temps on blufftops could fall to the low 30s. That is where snow is most likely to stick.
Expect a mix of rain and snow tonight and tomorrow to fall in bursts of scattered showers with occasional breaks.
The best chance for widespread precipitation returns tomorrow morning as a burst of snow... READ MORE