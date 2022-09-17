Expect a few showers early in the day with a brief break until more showers and thunderstorms arrive later in the morning and linger through the afternoon and overnight hours. The likelihood of severe weather is low. Highs today will be in the 70s and 80 along with muggy conditions. We dry out Sunday with a mix of sun and clouds. It will continue to be warm and humid with highs in the 70s and 80s.
SOGGY SATURDAY: Showers and thunderstorms possible across the Coulee Region
- Miller Hyatt
Miller Hyatt
Weekend Meteorologist / Reporter
-
-
- 0
Tags
Miller Hyatt
Weekend Meteorologist / Reporter
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today