 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

SOGGY SATURDAY: Showers and thunderstorms possible across the Coulee Region

  • 0

Expect a few showers early in the day with a brief break until more showers and thunderstorms arrive later in the morning and linger through the afternoon and overnight hours. The likelihood of severe weather is low. Highs today will be in the 70s and 80 along with muggy conditions. We dry out Sunday with a mix of sun and clouds. It will continue to be warm and humid with highs in the 70s and 80s. 

Here are details on next week's weather

Have a story idea? Let us know here