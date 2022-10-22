 Skip to main content
Southerly winds pump in warmer air this weekend

It's going to be a beautiful start to the weekend with highs nearing 80 degrees under sunny skies. Winds will pick up on Sunday ahead of our next weather system, which will bring showers and thunderstorms Sunday night into early Monday morning. There is a marginal risk of severe weather for certain locations west of the Mississippi River. The main hazards are heavy rain, lightning, strong winds, and large hail.                                                                                      

Here are details on our severe weather threat

