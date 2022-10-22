It's going to be a beautiful start to the weekend with highs nearing 80 degrees under sunny skies. Winds will pick up on Sunday ahead of our next weather system, which will bring showers and thunderstorms Sunday night into early Monday morning. There is a marginal risk of severe weather for certain locations west of the Mississippi River. The main hazards are heavy rain, lightning, strong winds, and large hail.
Southerly winds pump in warmer air this weekend
- Miller Hyatt
Miller Hyatt
Weekend Meteorologist / Reporter
Miller Hyatt
Weekend Meteorologist / Reporter
