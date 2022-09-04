 Skip to main content
Spectacular Sunday on tap for the Coulee Region

High pressure builds in today, bringing more pleasant weather with plenty of sunshine, temperatures in the 70s, and light east-northeast winds. Dew points will remain in the 50s. Tonight will be partly cloudy, with a chance of fog developing after midnight. Temperatures will drop into the 50s and 60s.

