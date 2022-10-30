SPOOK-tacular Halloween on tap for the Coulee Region

It was a mild end to the weekend across the Coulee Region, with most locations experiencing temperatures in the 60s. A low-pressure system to our south delivered clouds today, but no rain. Expect decreasing clouds tonight. That, combined with light winds, could allow for patchy valley fog to develop. Low temperatures will range from the low-30s to the low-40s.
Halloween is tomorrow, and the weather will be SPOOK-tacular! Patchy valley fog is possible early, but will give way to sunshine with temperatures climbing into the mid to upper-60s. Great trick-or-treating weather is on tap for Monday evening. Clear skies will allow temperatures to drop quickly, so be sure to bring a light jacket if you plan to head outdoors. Overnight lows will bottom out in the low to upper-30s.