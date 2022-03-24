Spotty, cold precipitation through Friday

Isolated rain and snow showers are across the region as the expansive system makes its final departure. As seen in the La Crosse area much of the snowfall is melting creating wet roads. Higher elevations and cold, grassy spots are grabbing the snow but it shouldn't hang around. Temperatures are hovering around the freezing mark with another cool day on tap.
Skies will dry out but stay mostly cloudy with high temperatures limited to the lower 40s. Then overnight lows again will fall near the freezing mark as the next low pressure system drops out of Canada.