 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Watch continues for the following rivers in Wisconsin...

Black River Near Galesville affecting Trempealeau and La Crosse
zones.

Yellow River at Necedah affecting Juneau County.

For the Black River...including Neillsville, Black River Falls,
Galesville...flooding is possible.
For the Yellow River...including Necedah...flooding is possible.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Residents and those with interests near the river should monitor
rising water levels and be prepared for possible flood warnings.

Additional river and weather information is available at
www.weather.gov/lacrosse.

The next statement will be issued this afternoon at 100 PM CDT.

&&


...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY EVENING TO SUNDAY
EVENING...

* WHAT...Flooding is possible.

* WHERE...Black River Near Galesville.

* WHEN...From Friday evening to Sunday evening.

* IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, Flooding mainly impacts wildlands and
agricultural pasture land. However the approach to the south end
of the County Road VV Bridge over the Black River may be flooded.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 6:00 PM CDT Wednesday the stage was 8.1 feet.
- Forecast...Flood stage may be reached tomorrow evening.
- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Spotty, cold precipitation through Friday

  • Updated
  • 0

Isolated rain and snow showers are across the region as the expansive system makes its final departure. As seen in the La Crosse area much of the snowfall is melting creating wet roads. Higher elevations and cold, grassy spots are grabbing the snow but it shouldn't hang around. Temperatures are hovering around the freezing mark with another cool day on tap.

Skies will dry out but stay mostly cloudy with high temperatures limited to the lower 40s. Then overnight lows again will fall near the freezing mark as the next low pressure system drops out of Canada.

Here is a look at a windy and cold Friday...

Recommended for you