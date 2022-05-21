 Skip to main content
Spotty showers possible this afternoon south of I-90

There is a slight chance of afternoon showers today south of I-90 with cooler than normal temperatures in the 50s. Another chance of afternoon showers comes Sunday north of I-90 with warmer temperatures in the 60s. Temperatures Sunday night will bottom out in the 30s, which could mean that frost is possible. 

