There is a slight chance of afternoon showers today south of I-90 with cooler than normal temperatures in the 50s. Another chance of afternoon showers comes Sunday north of I-90 with warmer temperatures in the 60s. Temperatures Sunday night will bottom out in the 30s, which could mean that frost is possible.
Spotty showers possible this afternoon south of I-90
- Miller Hyatt
Weekend Meteorologist / Reporter
