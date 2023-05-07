Storm chances still linger, but drier days are in-store for the Coulee Region

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Minnesota...Wisconsin... Mississippi River at La Crosse affecting Houston, Vernon and La Crosse Counties. ...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Iowa... Wisconsin...Minnesota... Mississippi River at Guttenberg Dam 10 affecting Clayton and Grant Counties. Mississippi River at McGregor affecting Clayton, Allamakee, Grant and Crawford Counties. Mississippi River at Wabasha affecting Wabasha and Buffalo Counties. ...The Flood Warning is cancelled for the following rivers in Minnesota...Wisconsin... Mississippi River at Winona affecting Buffalo, Winona and Trempealeau Counties. .The Mississippi River continues to fall. With Winona now below flood stage, the warning has been cancelled. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional river and weather information is available at www.weather.gov/lacrosse. The next statement will be issued this evening. && ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY TOMORROW AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Mississippi River at La Crosse. * WHEN...Until early tomorrow afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, Pettibone Campground and RV Park is flooded. Road access to the north end of the Shore Acres development is impacted by flooding. Some lowland flooding occurs in other areas near the river. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 4:15 PM CDT Sunday the stage was 11.9 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to remain near 12.0 feet this evening. - Flood stage is 12.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 12.0 feet on 04/06/1976. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&