Storm chances still linger, but drier days are in-store for the Coulee Region

From Stormtracker 18 Meteorologist Jeremy Landgrebe:
Overall, the weekend was mostly dry with the Coulee Region experiencing a few rain showers. Heading into the work week, we are still in for more chances. However, chances are dwindling, meaning more time to enjoy the outdoors.
Looking at Saturday's storms, La Crosse was very close to having some pretty strong storms. Just to the northwest, there were reports of hail and even strong winds.
For tonight, we are going to see more scattered showers and thunderstorms. The possibility of these storms will go throughout the morning of tomorrow up until about... READ MORE