Storm system will affect our weekend.

A storm is on the way. Travel conditions will suffer beginning after midnight as rain develops into colder air northeast of the La Crosse area. The best chance for slippery roads will be in those areas. A Winter Weather Advisory will be in effect for Jackson County and northward from midnight until 9 am tomorrow morning for up to 0.20” of freezing rain. Roads will become very slippery until temperatures rise during the morning. Read here for the latest details on this major storm.

