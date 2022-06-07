Storms return Tuesday night, some can become strong to severe

Monday was nice after showers left the region. We even saw highs in the mid 70s! Tuesday will bring us a great day on tap, with a few showers possible for counties west of La Crosse.
By about 4p.m. Tuesday we will all be dry and watching highs reach the mid 70s once again. Storms will return to the forecast around 8p.m. Tuesday night but most storms will stay southwest of La Crosse.
There's even a level 1 risk of storms turning strong to severe for Fillmore and Winneshiek Counties. Storms will fail to get organized, but strong ...read about the storm threats here.