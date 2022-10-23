Stormy end to the weekend

The weekend came to a close today with sunny skies and windy conditions. Most locations had high temperatures in the 70s, which is above-average.
Wabasha County is under a wind advisory through early Monday. Wind gusts of up to 45 mph are possible overnight. If you haven't already secured or tied down your Halloween decorations, those howling winds could blow them away.
Showers and thunderstorms are expected tonight as a result of a strong low-pressure system. West of the Mississippi River, there is a marginal risk of severe weather. Heavy rain, lightning, and strong winds are the primary threats. Hail can't be ruled out.