Showers and thunderstorms are expected this morning. We get a brief break from the action during the afternoon. During the evening, a second round of showers and thunderstorms arrives.
STORMY SATURDAY: Severe weather possible in the Coulee Region
- Miller Hyatt
Miller Hyatt
Weekend Meteorologist / Reporter
-
-
- 0
Miller Hyatt
Weekend Meteorologist / Reporter
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today