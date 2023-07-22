Strong storms tonight before next week's toasty temperatures and humidtity

From Stormtracker 18 Meteorologist Jeremy Landgrebe:
The Coulee Region has been looking for the next chance of rain as we still have been relatively dry this summer season. Luckily, for Saturday, we got our next chance with strong to even severe storms possible.
Storms for today are moving southeast containing 40+ mph winds and small to large hail. Some areas north of our area have seen hail reach the size of ping pong balls and winds up to 60 mph.
The Coulee Region will have possible storms become strong to severe up until... READ MORE.