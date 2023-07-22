Strong storms tonight before next week's toasty temperatures and humidtity

Weather Alert

...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southeastern Winona, La Crosse, south central Jackson, southern Juneau, northern Vernon and Monroe Counties through 630 PM CDT... At 527 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Black River Falls to near Millston to near Sparta to near Trempealeau. Movement was southeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Strong thunderstorms will be near... Sparta and Fort Mc Coy around 535 PM CDT. Millston around 540 PM CDT. Tomah, La Crescent, Onalaska, Holmen and La Crosse Airport around 545 PM CDT. West Salem around 555 PM CDT. People attending the La Crosse County Fairgrounds should seek safe shelter immediately! PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. && MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN; MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH