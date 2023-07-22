 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

BREAKING:

Weather Alert

...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southeastern Winona,
La Crosse, south central Jackson, southern Juneau, northern Vernon
and Monroe Counties through 630 PM CDT...

At 527 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along
a line extending from near Black River Falls to near Millston to near
Sparta to near Trempealeau. Movement was southeast at 40 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and nickel size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.

Strong thunderstorms will be near...
Sparta and Fort Mc Coy around 535 PM CDT.
Millston around 540 PM CDT.
Tomah, La Crescent, Onalaska, Holmen and La Crosse Airport around
545 PM CDT.
West Salem around 555 PM CDT.

People attending the La Crosse County Fairgrounds  should seek safe
shelter immediately!

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

&&


MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

Strong storms tonight before next week's toasty temperatures and humidtity

  • 0
DMA - Futurecast Clouds and Precip - RPM 4kmxo.png

From Stormtracker 18 Meteorologist Jeremy Landgrebe:

The Coulee Region has been looking for the next chance of rain as we still have been relatively dry this summer season. Luckily, for Saturday, we got our next chance with strong to even severe storms possible. 

Storms for today are moving southeast containing 40+ mph winds and small to large hail. Some areas north of our area have seen hail reach the size of ping pong balls and winds up to 60 mph. 

The Coulee Region will have possible storms become strong to severe up until... READ MORE. 

Recommended for you