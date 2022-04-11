Strong to severe storms expected Tuesday night

From Meteorologist Matt Schaefer:
Beautiful weather that began this weekend continued today with a mostly sunny sky and highs in upper 50s to mid 60s. Changes are on the way, however, as a strong low pressure system is set to move through the Upper Midwest this week.
It will be a quiet and cool night tonight, but tomorrow will see the wind pick up out of the southeast and increasing clouds. A few showers can't be ruled out in the morning, but better chances for scattered showers and isolated thunder arrive in the afternoon.
The wind shifts southerly tomorrow night, and temps won't fall much as the sky clouds up ahead of an approaching cold front. That front brings a chance for severe weather.
The Coulee Region is in a level 2 risk Tuesday evening and overnight, meaning... READ MORE