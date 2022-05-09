Strong to severe storms possible Monday

Mother's Day weekend was beautiful with plenty of sunshine before a few rain showers on Sunday and highs in the mid 60s.
Monday brings a big change to the forecast with the return of strong winds, strong storms, heat and humidity.
Wind Advisories have been issued for Winneshiek and Fillmore Counties. The advisories will be valid from 7a.m. to 4p.m. Monday.
Most of Monday will be dry, but a few light rain showers will be possible due to the cloud cover and humidity. Storms will arrive to the Coulee Region around 6-7p.m. Monday. Storms will develop right overtop of the region bringing possible ...read more about Monday's severe threat here.