Strong to severe storms tonight with cooler weather to follow

From Stormtracker 18 Meteorologist Jeremy Landgrebe:
For today, humidity has crept up more and more, giving us a four degree jump in our real feels compared to our temperatures. This is ahead of a cold front that is set to bring our dewpoints considerably lower. As the cold front moves through overnight, we are tracking the possibility of strong to severe storms.
A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect for Buffalo, Wabasha, Winona, Fillmore, and Houston County until 11pm this evening with large hail and damaging winds as the main threat.
