...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Prolonged heat. Heat index values of 95 to 100 degrees
are expected this afternoon. At 2 PM this afternoon, heat index
values were in the 90 to 95 range but southerly winds were
breezy.

* WHERE...The warmest conditions are expected along the
Mississippi River valley and its nearby tributaries over
southeast Minnesota, southwest and western Wisconsin, and
northeast Iowa.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke.
Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing.

Strong to severe storms tonight with cooler weather to follow

From Stormtracker 18 Meteorologist Jeremy Landgrebe:

For today, humidity has crept up more and more, giving us a four degree jump in our real feels compared to our temperatures. This is ahead of a cold front that is set to bring our dewpoints considerably lower. As the cold front moves through overnight, we are tracking the possibility of strong to severe storms. 

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect for Buffalo, Wabasha, Winona, Fillmore, and Houston County until 11pm this evening with large hail and damaging winds as the main threat. 

