Strong to severe thunderstorms possible overnight

The Coulee Region experienced a gloomy Sunday. We had some rain this morning, but it cleared out by the afternoon. Throughout the afternoon, the clouds hung on stubbornly. Temperatures reached the 70s and 80s. It was uncomfortable being outside due to the high dew points.
There is a potential for severe weather when a broken line of showers and thunderstorms moves through overnight. The timeframe is midnight to 4 a.m. Heavy rain, large hail, and damaging winds are the main threats. We can't rule out an isolated tornado.