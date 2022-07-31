Strong to Severe Thunderstorms possible this evening

A low pressure system with a trailing front will contribute to the development of scattered showers and thunderstorms this evening. There is a marginal to slight risk of severe weather for the Coulee Region this evening, mainly across southeastern Minnesota. Main threats are heavy rainfall, lightning, damaging winds, and large hail. An isolated tornado can't be ruled out. The timeframe for severe weather is 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Thunderstorms will start exiting the region after midnight.
Find out if the active weather continues into the first week of August