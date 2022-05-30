Strong to severe thunderstorms possible tonight across the Coulee Region

It certainly was a summer-like Memorial Day with sunshine and temperatures in the 80s and 90s across the Coulee Region. Dewpoints in the 60s made it feel muggy outside. The southerly winds have also been gusty.
A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for Wabasha, Winona, Fillmore, Buffalo, and Trempealeau counties until 2 a.m. Tuesday.
Expect clouds to increase tonight as an approaching cold front will bring showers and thunderstorms after 8 p.m. Strong to severe thunderstorms are possible, mainly west of the Mississippi River. The primary risks are large hail, damaging winds, heavy rain, and lightning. An isolated tornado can't be ruled out. The severe threat should end after 2 a.m.