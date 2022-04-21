Summer-like warmth with a bit of humidity expected along with strong storm chances

From Meteorologist Matt Schaefer:
Highs today were in the low to mid 60s for most of the Coulee Region although it was breezy with gusts mainly staying between 20 and 30 mph. This warmer air came with sunshine, so even with the breeze it was a fairly enjoyable day.
Expect temps to fall to around La Crosse's average low of 41 tonight as clouds increase. There's a moderate chance for rain returning late tonight towards tomorrow morning, with the best chances for scattered showers and storms moving through mid-morning through early afternoon.
If we end up a bit drier in the morning, there's a decent chance for pop-up showers and storms in the afternoon. Either way, there will be time when it's not raining tomorrow as the rain will be determined by the exact timing of the passage of a warm front.
