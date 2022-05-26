Sunny Friday, rain chances return Saturday

It was another dreary day with spotty showers around the Coulee Region as an upper level low crawled east. We had a wide variety of temperatures with 50s and 60s for most of us, but isolated spots reached the 70s closer to a warm front. Northerly winds made it feel a little cool.
The low pressure will finally exit and the skies will clear tonight as temperatures drop into the 50s.
A ridge of high pressure builds over the region Friday, allowing for plentiful sunshine across the Coulee Region. Temperatures will be warmer in the 70s.
