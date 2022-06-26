 Skip to main content
Sunny Sunday across the Coulee Region

Dry and cool air behind the front will settle in as we wrap up the weekend today. Expect mostly sunny skies, breezy winds, and temperatures in the lower 70s. Tonight will be cool and mostly clear, with temperatures in the 50s. 

