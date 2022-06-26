Dry and cool air behind the front will settle in as we wrap up the weekend today. Expect mostly sunny skies, breezy winds, and temperatures in the lower 70s. Tonight will be cool and mostly clear, with temperatures in the 50s.
Sunny Sunday across the Coulee Region
- Miller Hyatt
Miller Hyatt
Weekend Meteorologist / Reporter
-
-
- 0
Miller Hyatt
Weekend Meteorologist / Reporter
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today