Sunshine returns after a rainy end to the weekend

Monday kicked off with a few showers but they cleared out of the region by early morning. Monday's bringing mostly sunny skies with a high of 89. Monday night will stay mostly clear with a low of 62.
With a sunny day ahead, UV Index of 8-9, which could mean a burn time of around 20 minutes.
Tuesday will see a similar forecast. Sunshine for most of the day bringing a high of 90. The low for Tuesday is around 62.
Sunshine will continue into Wednesday and Thursday with highs of 91.
Mostly sunny for Friday. With a high of 91 and a low of 65.
Rain and storm chances return for the weekend.
