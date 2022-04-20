Sunshine returns Thursday before strong storm chances arrive late Friday

From Meteorologist Matt Schaefer:
Temps topped out near 50 once again today, but it was quite windy with gusts topping out in the upper 20s to upper 30s. The Coulee Region stayed dry through the middle of the afternoon, though not much rain has accumulated as of last check at 4pm.
Moderate to briefly heavy rain fell this evening and will taper off between 8pm and 10pm, though there could be some scattered showers lingering through midnight or perhaps a bit later.
Once the rain ends, the clouds should clear quickly. La Crosse will begin tomorrow partly cloudy to mostly sunny, and that will quickly become complete sunshine areawide. Highs will finally climb to the low 60s by tomorrow afternoon, though it'll remain breezy with northwest winds 5 to 15 mph and gusting into the 20s.
