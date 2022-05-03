Sunshine returns with a warming trend

From Meteorologist Matt Schaefer:
It's turning into a decent evening as clouds clear after a cloudy day with some light rain this morning especially south of I-90. That allowed for today's highs to be later in the evening than typical with most spots climbing to at least the low 50s, though notice it was closer to 60 northwest of the Coulee Region where the clouds cleared earlier this afternoon.
This afternoon's light northeast breeze settles down even further overnight. While tonight's forecast isn't as cold as the past several nights, lows will still be about ten degrees below average in the mid 30s.
Tomorrow will be a mix of a mostly sunny and partly cloudy sky as temperatures warm to the mid 60s by afternoon. Clouds return tomorrow night ahead of rain chances... READ MORE