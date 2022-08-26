Sunshine will make for a high UV Index before weekend rain chances

While Friday will bring plenty of sunshine, the Coulee Region is losing close to 3 minutes of daylight per day.
We will continue losing daylight until we get to our Winter Solstice on December 21st. We will still see about 13 hours and 29 minutes of daylight on Friday, but as mentioned above, daylight is decreasing a little less than 3 minutes per day. No need to fear though, we are still 117 days away from our "shortest" day of the year. Daylight will start increasing after.
Sunshine on Friday will cause the UV Index to be between 7-8. That can lead to ...read about the weekend rain here.