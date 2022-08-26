 Skip to main content
...Areas of Dense Fog through Mid Morning...

Through 930 AM, there will be areas of dense fog. This fog will
reduce visibilities to a quarter mile or less.

If traveling this morning, be prepared for fog that could
suddenly reduce visibilities to 1/4 mile or less. Expect the fog
to dissipate quickly between 930 AM and 10 AM. Slow down and
allow extra time to reach your destination.

Sunshine will make for a high UV Index before weekend rain chances

While Friday will bring plenty of sunshine, the Coulee Region is losing close to 3 minutes of daylight per day.

We will continue losing daylight until we get to our Winter Solstice on December 21st. We will still see about 13 hours and 29 minutes of daylight on Friday, but as mentioned above, daylight is decreasing a little less than 3 minutes per day. No need to fear though, we are still 117 days away from our "shortest" day of the year. Daylight will start increasing after.

Sunshine on Friday will cause the UV Index to be between 7-8. That can lead to ...read about the weekend rain here.

