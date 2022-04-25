Temperatures forecast to be near record lows next two nights

From Meteorologist Matt Schaefer:
Today was a cold day across the Coulee Region, but it's expected to get even colder over the next two nights.
High temperatures today ranged from the mid to upper 40s on the Wisconsin side of the Mississippi down to the mid to upper 30s further west. In most spots, the official high temperature was recorded around midnight last night as La Crosse only hit 42 at most during daylight hours.
Tonight's forecast low is expected to be just a couple degrees warmer than the record low of 27° set in 1926. The forecast low for tomorrow night into Wednesday morning is currently forecast to be right at La Crosse's record low of 28° set in 1982.
In addition, the wind will continue to make it feel even colder. Expect wind chills to dip...