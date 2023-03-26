Temperatures on a downswing, but warmer weather and rain/snow will follow

From Meteorologist Jeremy Landgrebe:
While temperatures weren't as warm as yesterday, it will still a beautiful day with the sun still visible and temps in the mid to upper 40s. In the short term, we will see temps continue to cool down, but rain chances later in the week will warm us up.
Our outlook for the next several days will have two main parts. The first is our start to the week with temps moving to pretty well below average and a chance of light rain and snow.
The second part is towards the end of the week, where our cooler temps rise up to pretty warm rather quickly, but it is met with... READ MORE