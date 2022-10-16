Temperatures take a tumble as winds ramp up

It is going to be a gloomy day with overcast skies and gusty northwest winds. Temperatures will be noticeably cooler in the 40s, but the wind will make it feel like it's in the 30s.
The coldest air so far this season is expected to arrive tonight into Monday morning, with lows in the 20s. When you factor in the biting wind, it will feel like the teens. There could be some spots with wind chills in the single digits.
Monday will feel like winter with high temperatures only reaching the 30s. Blustery northwest winds will make it feel like the 20s.