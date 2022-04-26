 Skip to main content
Temps stayed just above record cold territory as La Crosse remains on record watch tonight

From Meteorologist Matt Schaefer:

Both today's morning low and afternoon high temperatures were about 5 degrees warmer than the record coldest low and high temperatures, respectively. On today's date, April 26, La Crosse's high temperature has been as warm as 86° in 1962, but today's high was more than twenty degrees below the average high of 64°.

In fact, most of the day was cloudy and temps were below the record coldest high temperature until 3pm when the sky started to partially clear. Temps jumped five degrees between 3 and 4pm as more clouds cleared.

Still, La Crosse remains on record watch tonight with a forecast low right at the daily record low temperature of 28. That record was set 40 years ago back in 1982. It'll be colder due to a mostly clear sky and light winds.

Temps tomorrow will eventually warm up to near 50 degrees even as clouds return, but a slight chance for... READ MORE

