Temps to cool ahead of Coulee Region's next rain chance

From Meteorologist Matt Schaefer:
Temps across the Coulee Region have been above average for over the past week now, but they have been slowly trending back towards average after peaking last Thursday with that record high of 96 in the middle of three straight days with record high temps of at least 90.
Temps took a step down yesterday and were in the upper 70s to low 80s, which is very similar to where the highs were this afternoon. With no humidity, low temps have been able to fall as well closer to average.
Temps will fall near but slightly below average tonight in the upper 40s with highs only topping out near 70 tomorrow as clouds increase during the day.
A few scattered showers are possible