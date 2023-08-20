The Coulee Region receiving excessive heat and humidity early on in the work week

From Stormtracker 18 Meteorologist Jeremy Landgrebe:
It still was a hot one today, but things are slightly cooling down into tomorrow. However, humidity remains even with the cool-down and in fact, heading into Tuesday, we are in for much greater heat than what we had on Saturday.
An Excessive Heat Watch will be in affect for all of the Coulee Region except Jackson County starting Tuesday morning through Thursday Evening.
Heat indices are expected to reach up up to 110° which will be dangerous for those outside for an extended period of time with heat illnesses possible. Now is the time for those outside during the watch to plan accordingly to know where you can cooldown.
