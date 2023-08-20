The Coulee Region receiving excessive heat and humidity early on in the work week

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING... * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values of 105 to 110 during the afternoons of Tuesday through Thursday. These values could be locally higher at times. * WHERE...Portions of northeast Iowa, southeast Minnesota and southwest and west central Wisconsin. * WHEN...From Tuesday morning through Thursday evening. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Highest confidence in extreme heat and humidity is on Tuesday and Wednesday. A front moving through during the day on Thursday which could result in slightly lower afternoon heat indices. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Be prepared to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air- conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes. &&