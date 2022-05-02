The first week of May brings clouds, rain chances and slightly warmer temps

April ended on a wet note with scattered showers and thunderstorms. About 3.27" of rain fell in La Crosse through April which is slightly below our 3.75" average rainfall. This April was roughly 5° cooler than average, but May is looking a bit warmer.
The 6-10 day temperature outlook shows the Coulee Region in the grey for average. This is great considering we've seen the light blue the past few weeks. It finally looks like we are warming to Spring.
Monday will be another cool and cloudy day with highs in the mid 50s. A rain chance will also make its way into the Coulee Region ...read more on our next rain chances here.