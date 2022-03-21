The first week of spring brings rainy weather

After a beautiful first day of spring, skies turned cloudy overnight. Isolated rain showers have developed across portions of the Upper Midwest as a warm front lifts north. Skies will stay cloudy today with the spring-time warmth from yesterday. Temperatures will return to the 60s as isolated rain showers pass through into the afternoon.
The rainy pattern stays in place from Tuesday through Thursday. Yet, temperatures will gradually cool over the next 3 days, which means areas of snow showers cannot be ruled out.