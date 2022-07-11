The week starts hot, humid and breezy with a few chances of rain

The weekend brought sunshine, showers and highs in the mid 80s. Heading into the workweek, things change up a bit.
Monday will start out on a cloudy and warm note with winds from the south. A cold front will bring showers and storms to the Coulee Region around 9a.m. Monday morning and reaching the central portions of the Coulee Region around lunchtime.
Rainfall totals won't add up to much since these showers and storms break up a bit as they travel through the area. Rainfall totals throughout ...find the rest of the weeks forecast here.