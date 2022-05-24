The week stays cool, cloudy and rainy through Thursday before drier and warmer relief

Monday saw highs in the 60s and sunshine sticking around through some increasing clouds throughout the day. Tuesday will bring us more of the same.
Tuesday is starting out a bit warmer than the past few mornings thanks to an increase in cloud cover. We will see a partly to mostly cloudy sky on our Tuesday as highs approach the upper 60s. Rain will even return to the forecast too.
Rain can return as early as 7p.m. on Tuesday before it becomes more widespread overnight. We will see plenty of rain over Wednesday that could bring the Coulee Region up to